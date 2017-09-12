Ellis, Tecle named St. FX Athletes of the Week
Posted at 8:27 am on September 12, 2017 | Filed Under: Sports
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from the sport of Soccer. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Soccer Forward Kelsey Ellis. In their 4-0 shutout of
UPEI on Saturday, Ellis scored the first two X-Women goals, including one 20 seconds into the match. She played another strong game in their 2-1 win Sunday over Saint Mary’s
The male athlete of the week is X-Men Soccer Forward Natneal Tecle. He was player of the game for their X-Men Saturday in their 2-0 win
over UPEI, with a goal and an assist. He had another strong game, generating numerous scoring chances in the X-Men’s 4-0 victory over Saint Mary’s