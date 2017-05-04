Empire announces major changes aimed at saving $500 million annually

The President and CEO of Stellarton-based Empire Company Michael Medline, has announced a major overhaul. Medline calls his intiative “Project Sunrise”, intended to deliver $500 million in annual savings by the end of the 2020 fiscal year. In a release, the company says it will allow Empire to reinvest in its business and grow its sales and bottom line. Empire owns the Sobeys grocery store chain.

The savings will come from collapsing multiple, independent regions into a national structure, simplifying how the company conducts its business. It will also simplify it’s relationship with companies that supply products to its stores and implement efficiencies across the company.

The changes will affect office staff only; front-line store employees and distribution centres won’t be impacted.