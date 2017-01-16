Environment Minister asks for more information on a proposed Wind Farm Expansion

Proposed expansion of a wind farm in West Hants partly owned by the Town of Antigonish has hit a snag. The Alternate Resource Energy Authority, the official entity that operates the wind farm, registered the proposed expansion for Environmental Assessment in November. Other owners in the project include the Towns of Berwick and Mahone Bay. The three municipal units have proposed doubling the capacity of the wind farm. It generates 16.4 megawatts of electricity with seven turbines. It’s proposing to build another seven turbines, to generate an additional 16.4 megawatts.

Provincial Environment Minister Margaret Miller says she needs additional information to evaluate the potential environmental effects that may be caused by the project. The authority has to show that sound levels are within recommended guidelines, and archaeological information for the entire project site must also be provided. Once the information is submitted, the minister will have 50 days to make a decision.