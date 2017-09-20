Erection of New Traffic Lights at West Street/Highland Drive Intersection Underway

Posted at 3:32 pm on September 19, 2017 | Filed Under: News

A project to install a new set of traffic lights at the corner of West Street and Highland Drive in Antigonish is progressing well.
Work on the project began about a week ago.  Mayor Laurie Boucher says it’s expected to be completed by October 31st.
Lynk Electric was the winning bidder on the project; the value of the contract is 119-thousand dollars.
The new traffic lights along with others in the town will be equipped with audio signals, part of an accessibility plan in Antigonish Town and County.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page