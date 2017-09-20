Erection of New Traffic Lights at West Street/Highland Drive Intersection Underway

A project to install a new set of traffic lights at the corner of West Street and Highland Drive in Antigonish is progressing well.

Work on the project began about a week ago. Mayor Laurie Boucher says it’s expected to be completed by October 31st.

Lynk Electric was the winning bidder on the project; the value of the contract is 119-thousand dollars.

The new traffic lights along with others in the town will be equipped with audio signals, part of an accessibility plan in Antigonish Town and County.