Events organized to coincide with arrival Tall Ships this summer

The province has announced local music, culture and food will be part of the celebrations this summer to mark the return of the tall ships to Nova Scotia. The tall ships will visit eleven ports in the province, including three locally, Port Hawkesbury and Pictou from June 30th to July 2nd, and St. Peter’s from August 4th to 6th.

In Port Hawkesbury, there will be concerts by Port Cities, Matt Minglewood and the Barra MacNeils when the tall ships are in town. In Pictou, there will be a Canada Day wake-up call with fireworks, followed by breakfast and day-long celebrations.

In St. Peter’s there will be a Mi’kmaq themed evening, a traditional Acadian dinner and a costume ball on the banks of the canal.