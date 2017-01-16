Expanded hours to write Driver’s License Written Test

The province is making it more convenient for Nova Scotians wanting to take the Driver’s License Written Test.

Access Nova Scotia centres are expanding hours for taking the test. Locally, at centres in Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury and Stellarton, you can now write the test between 1 and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The CEO of Service Nova Scotia, Joanne Munro, says with the change, hours available to write the test have expanded province wide by 135 hours a week.

Munro says it’s also exploring other possible changes, including moving the written test to a digital format.

Munro says the expanded hours for written tests is part of an intiative to have Access Nova Scotia more client-focused