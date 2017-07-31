“Fancy Goat”, a Children’s Picture book co-authored by Two Local Residents set for September Release

Goat”. One of authors of the book is Jeremy Holmes, founder of the children’s songwriting act “The Little Ditties”, winner of the 2014 Children’s Recording of the Year at the East Coast Music Awards.

A new children’s picture book authored by two Antigonish County residents will be on book store shelves this fall. The publication, for ages 3 to 8 is called “Fancy

Co-author of the book is Justin Gregg, also a member of Little Ditties and has written books about science for children and is owner of Outside the Lines Press.

Gregg says the book tells the story of an imaginative little girl and her goat.

The book with illustrations from Holmes and Anke de Vries will be formally launched in September 2nd at the Peoples Place Library in Antigonish. Gregg and Holmes will also perform a couple of songs for the book launch. One hundred copies of the book will be donated to libraries across Nova Scotia.