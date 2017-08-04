Fatal Four Vehicle Collision in North Grant

One person is dead following a four vehicle collision on Highway 245 in North Grant, Antigonish County yesterday.  The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. RCMP say a preliminary investigation has determined that three cars and a tractor trailer collided.  A female passenger in one car was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the same car was transported to St. Martha’s Hospital in Antigonish with non-life-threatening injuries.  The drivers in the other three vehicles, the sole occupants, weren’t hurt.  Traffic was re-routed onto Pleasant Valley Road from 5 to 11 p.m. last night while an RCMP collision analyst investigated.
RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash.


