Father Kehoe Golf Classic Nears

An annual golf tournament that honors a late member of the community is fast approaching. The Father Kehoe Golf Classic is entering it's 24th year and is named inhonor of former StFX Athletic Director Father George Kehoe who passed away in a tragic automobile accident in 1991.

Father Kehoe graduated from StFX in 1952 and was a three sport athlete in hockey, basketball, and rugby. He returned to campus as the men’s hockey coach in 1961 and coached for eleven years including participation in four national championships, becoming the winningest hockey coach in StFX history.

The tournament will be held on Friday, July 28th, 2017 at the Antigonish Golf & Country Club.