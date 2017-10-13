Federal Government contributes to upgrade of new facilities for CACL Antigonish and Legion

Efforts to renovate the former National Philatelic Centre to house CACL and the Antigonish Legion has received a big boost from the federal government. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has anounced the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency will provide 625-thousand dollars towards the upgrade. This funding will go towards new interior walls, a commercial kitchen, woodworking rooms and other upgrades.

The executive director of CACL Antigonish, Jeff Teasdale says the contribution is significant

The manager of the Antigonish Legion, Alex Cameron, says both organizations hope to be in their new digs by Christmas. Cameron says it’s been given a “soft date” of December 8th for the contractors to be finished.