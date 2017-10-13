Federal Government supports local gender equality project

The federal government is supporting a local project aimed at ending violence against women and girls.  Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced government will provide 395-thousand dollars for a three year project in Antigonish County.
The announcement was made this morning at the People’s Place Library as part of a community discussion surrounding sexualized violence.
The funding for this project comes from an 18 million dollar commitment by the federal government to fund projects to advance gender equality across Canada


