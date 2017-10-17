Federal Government supports renovations at Highland Village

The Highland Village in Iona has some upgrades planned in the future and is getting help from the federal government. It was announced last week that the popular museum is receiving a 1.2 million dollar investment over three years to assist with new infrastructure programs.

Director for the Highland Village, Rodney Chaisson says that the funding will go a long way in improving the Gaelic experience for visitors. Chaisson says the ACOA funding will help them develop the site for visitors and workers:

The 3.6 million dollar project will see a new visitor centre, cultural resource centre and some new interpretive buildings for animators. Chaisson says that the museum had a successful year, and still have Halloween programs coming up before the end of October.