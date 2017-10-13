Federal Labour Minister holds Youth Town Hall at St. FX University

The Federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour made a swing through Northeastern Nova Scotia Thursday. Patty Hajdu paid a visit to St. FX University for a Youth Town Hall as well a round-table involving youth and agencies that work on youth employment issues.

Hajdu says one of the issues youth touched on during the town hall was relevant work experience.

She says the students also talked about the Canada Summer Jobs program and finding options for other paid experience during the school year. Other suggestions included finding opportunities, supporting entrepreneurs and stimulating innovation to diversify economies so young people don’t have to leave the region to find work.