Female dead, male arrested in Colchester County Arrest

A female is dead, and a male arrested after a serious incident in the Bayhead area of Colchester County. The RCMP say that shortly before midnight, they were called to a residence on Clarks Road in Bayhead. Upon arrival, a female was found deceased and a male drove from the scene with police in pursuit.

The man was located near a cemetery in Tatamagouche where words were exchanged between the man and officers. Gunfire was then exchanged, wounding the suspect. He has been taken to hospital and remains in police custody with unknown injuries.

The RCMP has referred the shooting incident to the Serious Incident Response Team who has taken over the investigation. There is no risk to public safety at this time.