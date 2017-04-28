Finance Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey delivers balanced budget
Posted at 7:23 am on April 28, 2017 | Filed Under: News
The surplus in the $10.5-billion budget means back-to-back surpluses for the government despite finishing fiscal 2016-17 with a $129-million spending spree.
The government is pledging to reduce taxes by an average of $160 for more than 500,000 Nova Scotians by increasing the basic personal exemption by up to $3,000 for taxable income up to $75,000 beginning Jan. 1 of next year.
As a result, an additional 60,000 people will no longer pay provincial income taxes.
A local highlight that was announced yesterday invlolves the twinning of highway 104: