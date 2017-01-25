Fire Destroys Pictou Business

Fire has destroyed a business in Pictou. Town firefighters were called to Vernon d’Eon Fishing Supplies around 5 this morning.Five other departments assisted Pictou firefighters at the scene, including Caribou, Abercrombie, New Glasgow, Westville and Stellarton. Several departments brought equipment for refilling firefighters’ air cylinders. Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to other buildings. No one was hurt. The provincial fire marshal will determine the cause of the blaze.