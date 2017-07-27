Fire levels home in Guysborough

No one was hurt in a fire that gutted one home and damaged a nearby dwelling in the community of Guysborough overnight. The Deputy Fire Chief of Milford Haven Fire and Emergency Services Shawn Andrews says fire fighters were called to 45 Main Street at 1:45.

Andrews says fire damage to the second home was limited to the attic, and exterior damage to some shingles.

The Fire Marshal will be on the scene today to determine the cause of the blaze. Firefighters from Erinville, Larry’s River and Queensport assisted in fighting the fire. Telephone service to the Guysborough District municipal office will be out for the day as BellAliant works to restore it. Water service to about 20 homes has also been cut because of the fire. There’s no word on when it will be restored, but it will be out for the day at least. The municipality is working with the operator to restore it.