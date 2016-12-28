Forecasters watching another storm expected to bring rain and high winds this week

Environment Canada is keeping an eye on a storm that is expected have in impact on Northeastern Nova Scotia later this week.

The national weather forecaster has issued a special weather statement for the province, indicating an intensifying disturbance will approach the maritimes from the southwest on Thursday and then track across New Brunswick on Friday.

There will be strong southeasterly winds with this system. It will primarily be a rain event, starting Thursday night and ending late Friday. There’s also a risk of large waves and storm surge in parts of the province, with the highest risk for east and south facing coastlines of Cape Breton near high tide on Friday.