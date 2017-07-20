Former MLA and educator John Archie MacKenzie passes

A former Inverness County educator and provincial politician has died. John Archie MacKenzie of Belle Cote, who represented Inverness North in the Legislature for 14 years beginning in 1970 was 82. MacKenzie also taught for 26 years.

MacKenzie was also an avid volunteer in his area, serving on several boards, including the Margaree Co-op, Margaree Credit Union, Sacred Heart Hospital, Cheticamp Arena, Central Inverness Palliative Care, and Cancer Care Nova Scotia. He was also a past member of the Margaree Fire Department.