Former MP, cabinet minster and senator Allan J. MacEachen dies at 96

St. FX Political Science Professor Jim Bickerton says Allan J. MacEachen was one of the giants of Canadian politics. MacEachen, a long-serving MP, Liberal Cabinet Minister and Senator has died, he was 96.

Bickerton says MacEachern served in a number of posts in cabinet, including a term as minister of national health and welfare from 1965 to 1968 during the creation of medicare.

As labour minister, MacEachen was also instrumental in reforming the labour code and establishing a new standard for the minimum wage.

Bickerton says MacEachen’s impact was also felt at the local level. http://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/BICKERTON-2.mp3

Bickerton says MacEachen also earned the respect of his political opponents. Bickerton cites the MacEachen lecture in politics at St. FX as an example, where leaders such as Joe Clark and Preston Manning have spoken.