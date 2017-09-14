Former MP, cabinet minster and senator Allan J. MacEachen dies at 96
St. FX Political Science Professor Jim Bickerton says Allan J. MacEachen was one of the giants of Canadian politics. MacEachen, a long-serving MP, Liberal
Cabinet Minister and Senator has died, he was 96.
Bickerton says MacEachern served in a number of posts in cabinet, including a term as minister of national health and welfare from 1965 to 1968 during the creation of medicare.
As labour minister, MacEachen was also instrumental in reforming the labour code and establishing a new standard for the minimum wage.
Bickerton says MacEachen’s impact was also felt at the local level.
Bickerton says MacEachen also earned the respect of his political opponents. Bickerton cites the MacEachen lecture in politics at St. FX as an example, where leaders such as Joe Clark and Preston Manning have spoken.
MacEachern, born in Inverness in 1921, was first elected in 1953 in the Inverness-Richmond riding under Liberal Prime Minister Louis St. Laurent. He ran an unsuccessful campaign for the federal Liberal Party Leadership in 1968. He was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2008.