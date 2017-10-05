Former U. S. President Bill Clinton receives honourary degree from St. FX University
Posted at 6:17 am on October 5, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton continues his visit to Canada today with a stop in Montreal.
Clinton was in Toronto last evening where he accepted an honorary doctorate from St. Francis Xavier University. The university said in a news release that Clinton spoke about the state of global politics in his convocation address.
Clinton also participated in a discussion about leadership with former New Brunswick premier, Canadian ambassador to Washington, and university alumnus Frank McKenna. St.FX says that Clinton is the only US president to have visited Canada 5 times during presidency, along with 50 trips altogether since leaving office.