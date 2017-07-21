Former X-Men Joey Perricone joins Moncton Wildcats Coaching Staff

Former St. FX X-Men Hockey Goaltender Joey Perricone is joining the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats. Perricone, a California native is the Wildcats’ new Goaltending and video coach. Perricone had a similar role with the Q’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies for the past three seasons. Training Camp for the Wildcats begins August 15th. Perricone spent five seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Moose Jaw Warriors, and then to minor pro with the Bakersfield Condors before joining the X-Men. Perricone played with the X-Men for four and a half years while completing a Business Degree at St. FX.