Former X-Women Hockey Player Katie Greenway named assistant coach to BC’s Okanagan Hockey Academy

A former St.FX Women’s hockey standout is heading to the OHA. Katie Greenway, a 2013 graduate from X has been added to the Okanagan Hockey Academy as an assistant coach.

Greenway, 25, joins OHA after spending the 2016-17 season as head coach of the Bantam A1 Vancouver Angels and the Peewee A3 Burnaby Bulldogs.

While going to school, Greenway was a standout goaltender for both the UBC and STFX Women’s Varsity teams. She was twice named an Academic All-Canadian, while compiling a career record of 33-8-0, which included a second-place finish at the 2011 U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Championship.