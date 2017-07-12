Former X-Women players Beukeboom, DeMerchant, Harvey and Thornborough named to Canada’s World Cup Rugby Team

Some former rugby players from the St.FX Women’s team have been named to the Canadian World Cup Roster. The team will be playing in Ireland next month for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The roster includes Tyson Beukeboom, Olivia DeMerchant, Magali Harvey and Amanda Thornborough. Harvey, player of the year, will be returning to a team that won silver in 2014. De.Merchant is also coming off a silver medal from a recent IFAF Women’s World Championship held in B.C.