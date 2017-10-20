Fraser says new policies have benefited residents of Cental Nova

Thursday marked two years since a Liberal majority government was voted into the House of Commons. The Justin Trudeau led Liberal Government won 40% of the vote, and had a clean sweep of the Atlantic Provinces.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the past two years has been a whirlwind in the House, with many new policies benefiting the people of his riding. Fraser says the Canada Child Benefit, middle class tax cut and programs assisting seniors are measures he is proud of:

Fraser says these programs and offerings are “very real world ideas” and are focused to help people and families throughout Canada. He adds that these measures serve both he and the government very well.