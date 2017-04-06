Friends of the Antigonish Library launch Fund-Raising Campaign

This is an important month for the Friends of the Antigonish Library. It’s launching its annual fundraising campaign. It hopes to raise 75-hundred dollars to help offset chronic underfunding at the library.

Fundraising envelopes went out in the mail in March. FoAL chair Sarah Armstrong says all donations are welcome

Armstrong says the money it raises aids the library in a number of ways. http://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/ARMSTRONG.mp3 Armstrong says FoAL is pleased with its role in establishing a MakerSpace, purchasing a Silouette laser-cutting machine and start-up materials; as well as coding kits for children. The MakerSpace officially

Donations can be made by cheque in the mail to the library to Friends of the Antigonish Library, c\o PARL, People’s Place Library, 283 Main Street, Antigonish, NS B2G 2C3 or on-line through www.canadahelps.org . At the web site, search Pictou Antigonish Regional Library and pick the option Friends of the Antigonish Library.