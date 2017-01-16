Fuel Prices Drop

You’ll feel a bit of relief at the gas pump this week as the utility and review board has set the new prices for unleaded fuel and diesel. The new minimum price for regular unleaded gasoline is a dollar eleven, down 5.5 cents from last week on the Eastern Mainland, while prices in Cape Bretona are set to a dollar eleven point 8. Diesel also came down as the new price is a dollar eight point nine, down 3.7 cents per litre on the Eastern Mainland, while diesel in Cape Breton is selling for a minimum of a dollar nine point seven.