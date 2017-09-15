Fuel Prices Drop following several weeks of significant increases

The price at the pump is easing in the aftermath of hurricanes that affected the availability of petroleum. In the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board, theprice of gasoline fell 8.5 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 8.6 cents in Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.16 in the eastern mainland and $1.16.8 in Cape Breton. In recent weeks, gasoline had risen 17 cents a litre.