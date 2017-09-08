Fuel Prices Rise again following last week’s big jump

mainland and 3.5 cents in Cape Breton. That puts the minimum price of a litre of regular self serve unleaded at $1.24.5 in the eastern mainland, and $1.25.4 in Cape Breton. The price at the pump is higher this morning. Following two increases totalling 14 cents a litre last week, gasoline is up 3.4 cents a litre this morning in the easternmainland and 3.5 cents in Cape Breton. That puts the minimum price of a litre of regular self serve unleaded at $1.24.5 in the eastern mainland, and $1.25.4 in Cape Breton.

Diesel is also up this morning, by 6.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of self serve diesel is now $1.06.8 in the eastern mainland and $1.07.6 in Cape Breton.