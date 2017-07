. Topping off the tank will cost you more this week. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Both gasoline and diesel rose 2.5 cents a litre

For gasoline, the minimum price for a litre of regular unleaded is $1.03.6, while on Cape Breton it’s $1.04.4.

The lowest you’ll pay at the pump for diesel this week is 95.1 cents on the eastern mainland and 95.9 cents on Cape Breton.