Funding announced for Paqtnkek Interchange Project

The Federal and Provincial Governments have

announced 15.3 Million dollars in funding for the Highway 104 Paqtnkek Interchange project. Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner says the federal government will provide more than 6.4 million dollars towards the project. Provincial Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines says the province will invest up to 8.9 million dollars to the Interchange.

The collaborative project with the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation will include a large diamond Interchange, with North and South connector roads and a highway underpass.

The Interchange will also provide access to Paqtnkek reserve lands that have been cut off from the community since the construction of the Trans Canada Highway in the 1960’s.