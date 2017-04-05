Funding provided for more learning opportunities at Richmond Academy and other schools

High School students from Louisdale and surrounding areas will soon have access to more hands-on learning opportunities. It was announced Monday that 5 million dollars will be put towards the expansion of Skilled Trades Centres at 7 schools, including Richmond Academy.

These new centres will help guide students between classroom learning and better prepare them for the world of work. It is aimed to give students greater opportunities to follow a career path in apprenticeships through the trades.

The government is hoping that by 2019-2020, the province will have a total of 25 Skilled Trades Centres.