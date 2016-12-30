Gas, diesel prices rise

Fuel prices are continuing their upward climb. The Utility and Review Board set it’s weekly petroleum prices overnight, with gasoline rising 4.4 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular unleaded in the eastern mainland is now $1.16.5, while in Cape Breton it’s $1.17.3.

Diesel is also up, by 2.3 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel in the eastern mainland is now $1.13.5. In Cape Breton, it’s $1.14.3