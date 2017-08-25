Gas Prices change little, Diesel drops 1.6 cents

minimum price for regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.07.1 in the eastern mainland and $1.07.9 in Cape Breton. There’s little change in the price of gasoline this week. It fell four tenths of a cent a litre overnight in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board. Theminimum price for regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.07.1 in the eastern mainland and $1.07.9 in Cape Breton.

The price of diesel is also down, but the drop is more significant, 1.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for litre of self-serve diesel is now 98.3 cents in the eastern mainland and 99.1 cents in Cape Breton.