Federal Gas Tax Revenue helps road construction projects in Antigonish
Posted at 10:16 am on September 7, 2017 | Filed Under: News
An annual federal gas tax is going towards road work in the Town of Antigonish. The Federal Gas Tax is giving the town $307,195 that is set aside by most municipalities for infrastructure programs.
Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says that locally, the money will be used for a number of paving projects. Work has already started for one of the 8 streets and intersections that were selected for the project:
These funds have been allocated to paving projects on Upper Hawthorne, Thompson Drive, MacLellan & Pine Street, Orchard Terrace and Hillside Drive.