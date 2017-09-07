Federal Gas Tax Revenue helps road construction projects in Antigonish

municipalities for infrastructure programs. An annual federal gas tax is going towards road work in the Town of Antigonish. The Federal Gas Tax is giving the town $307,195 that is set aside by mostmunicipalities for infrastructure programs.

Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says that locally, the money will be used for a number of paving projects. Work has already started for one of the 8 streets and intersections that were selected for the project:

These funds have been allocated to paving projects on Upper Hawthorne, Thompson Drive, MacLellan & Pine Street, Orchard Terrace and Hillside Drive.