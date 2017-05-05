Gasoline and Diesel prices fall

Gasoline and diesel prices are down. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight.

Gasoline fell 3.5 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular unleaded is now $1.06.6 in the eastern mainland, while in Cape Breton it’s $1.07.4.

Drivers of diesel powered vehicles are now paying just under one dollar a litre, with prices dropping three cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now 99 cents in the eastern mainland. In Cape Breton it’s 99.8 cents.