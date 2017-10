price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.05.5 in the eastern mainland, while in Cape Breton it’s $1.06.3. The price of gasoline is continuing its downward trend this week. It dropped 3.2 cents a litre in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board. The minimumprice for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.05.5 in the eastern mainland, while in Cape Breton it’s $1.06.3.

The price of diesel is also down, but not as much. It dipped just under one cent a litre.