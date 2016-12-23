Gasoline, Diesel prices rise

You will be paying more at the pump starting this morning. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight, with gasoline rising 3.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for regular unleaded gasoline is now $1.12.1 in the eastern mainland, while in Cape Breton it’s $1.12.9.

Diesel is also up by 3.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for diesel is $1.11.2 in the eastern mainland, while it Cape Breton it’s $1.12.