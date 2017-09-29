Gasoline Drops and Diesel Rises

slightly, 0.7 cents a litre. The lowest you’ll pay at the pump today is $1.08.7 a litre in the eastern mainland and $1.09.5 in Cape Breton. Gasoline and Diesel prices are headed in opposite directions at the pump this week. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline fellslightly, 0.7 cents a litre. The lowest you’ll pay at the pump today is $1.08.7 a litre in the eastern mainland and $1.09.5 in Cape Breton.

Meantime, diesel is rising, up 2.5 cents a litre this week. Diesel is now very close to the pump price for gasoline. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.08 on the eastern mainland and $1.08.8 on Cape Breton.