Gasoline Drops and Diesel Rises

Posted at 9:29 am on September 29, 2017 | Filed Under: News

Gasoline and Diesel prices are headed in opposite directions at the pump this week.  The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight.  Gasoline fell slightly, 0.7 cents a litre.  The lowest you’ll pay at the pump today is $1.08.7 a litre in the eastern mainland and $1.09.5 in Cape Breton.
Meantime, diesel is rising, up 2.5 cents a litre this week.  Diesel is now very close to the pump price for gasoline.  The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.08 on the eastern mainland and $1.08.8 on Cape Breton.


