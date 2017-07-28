Gasoline drops, Diesel rises in latest Price Setting

dropped by seven tenths of a cent a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular unleaded gasoline is $1.05.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.06 in Cape Breton. Gasoline and diesel prices are going in opposite directions in this week’s setting by the Utility and Review Board. The UARB set the prices overnight. Gasolinedropped by seven tenths of a cent a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular unleaded gasoline is $1.05.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.06 in Cape Breton.

Diesel rose 1.1 cents a litre on the eastern mainland and 1.2 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum for a litre of diesel is 96.9 cents in the eastern mainland and 97.8 cents in Cape Breton