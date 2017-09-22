Gasoline Price makes another big drop, Diesel Rises

big dip this week. Gasoline is down 6.6 cents a litre today in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board. This follows an 8.5 cent drop last week. The price of gasoline has taken another significant drop this week. After a sharp rise in the price following a hurricane that hit oil rich Texas, it has taken anotherbig dip this week. Gasoline is down 6.6 cents a litre today in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board. This follows an 8.5 cent drop last week.

The minimum price for a litre of self serve regular unleaded is now $1.09.4 in the eastern mainland, while in Cape Breton it’s $1.10.2.

While gasoline has fallen, the price of diesel is up. It rose one cent a litre overnight. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.05.5 on the eastern mainland and $1.06.3 on Cape Breton.