Gasoline Price makes another big drop, Diesel Rises
Posted at 1:03 pm on September 22, 2017 | Filed Under: News
The price of gasoline has taken another significant drop this week. After a sharp rise in the price following a hurricane that hit oil rich Texas, it has taken another big dip this week. Gasoline is down 6.6 cents a litre today in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board. This follows an 8.5 cent drop last week.
The minimum price for a litre of self serve regular unleaded is now $1.09.4 in the eastern mainland, while in Cape Breton it’s $1.10.2.
While gasoline has fallen, the price of diesel is up. It rose one cent a litre overnight. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.05.5 on the eastern mainland and $1.06.3 on Cape Breton.