Gasoline Price Soars
Posted at 12:47 pm on April 7, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Gasoline prices jumped 7.2 cents a litre overnight in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board. That means the minimum price for a litre of regular unleaded is now $1.14 on the eastern mainland, and $1.14.8 in Cape Breton. Gasoline prices haven’t been this high since January
Diesel prices are also up, but not as dramatic, 1.6 cents a litre. Minimum prices range from $1.04.3 on the eastern mainland to $1.05.1 on Cape Breton.