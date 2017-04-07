Gasoline Price Soars

now $1.14 on the eastern mainland, and $1.14.8 in Cape Breton. Gasoline prices haven’t been this high since January Gasoline prices jumped 7.2 cents a litre overnight in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board. That means the minimum price for a litre of regular unleaded isnow $1.14 on the eastern mainland, and $1.14.8 in Cape Breton. Gasoline prices haven’t been this high since January

Diesel prices are also up, but not as dramatic, 1.6 cents a litre. Minimum prices range from $1.04.3 on the eastern mainland to $1.05.1 on Cape Breton.