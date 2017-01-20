Gasoline prices drop, Diesel holds steady
Gasoline prices have fallen again this week. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight, dropping cost of
the gasoline by 1.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular unleaded in the eastern mainland is $1.09.1, while in Cape Breton, it’s $1.09.9.
Diesel [rices are unchanged this week.