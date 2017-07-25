Gillis is co-captain of Canadian Track Team for the 2017 World Championships

Former St. FX Cross Country Standout, Olympian and Antigonish native Eric Gillis has been named a co-captain of Canada’s Track and Field Team for the

upcoming world Championships in London. Gillis finished an incredible 10th overall in the Olympic Marathon last year, Canada’s best ever result in the event since 1976. Joining Gillis as co-captain is Phylicia George, who advanced to the 100 metre hurdles Olympic final in Rio last year. The World Championships begin August 5th.