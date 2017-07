A Guysborough-based producer of spirits has established a beach head in Ontario in its continuing efforts to expand markets. Authentic Seacoast’s Glynnevan Double Barrelled Canadian Rye Whisky is now listed in select Liquor Control Board of Ontario whisky shops in the Ottawa and Toronto areas.

Authentic Seacoast Proprietor Glynn Williams says they’re excited to get a listing in Ontario.

Williams is hopeful that some of the company’s other spirits will be listed soon in Ontario. He says its rums are currently being evaluated by LCBO officials.

Williams says their long term goal is expand its network in Atlantic Canada, across the country and in the United States