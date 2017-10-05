Grade 6 Teacher at Saint Andrew Junior School wins provincial Educator award

A teacher at Saint Andrew Junior School in the Antigonish area has been named the province’s French Second Language Educator of the year. Catharine MacDonald is a Grade 6 French Immersion Teacher. She has taught either Core French or French Immersion over her 28 year career. The award, from Canadian Parents for French Nova Scotia recognizes excellence in French second Language teachers and teachers’ initiative and innovation.

She was nominated for her commitment to French Language learning and her extracurricular work with the school’s Technology Club, teaching students code and encouraging students to get involved in the Brilliant Lab Maker Space Club. She has also supported her immersion students with projects, including fund-raising to support building wells in Nigeria.