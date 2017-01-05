Grand Etang Wind Turbine collapses

One of Nova Scotia’s first wind turbines has collapsed in Grand Etang, Inverness County. Nova Scotia Power confirmed the turbine that it owns and operates fell yesterday. No one was at the site at the time of the incident and no one was hurt. The utility will investigate to determine what caused the turbine to fall.

The 660 kilowatt Vestas turbine was constructed in 2002. It was only the turbine of its kind in the province; that make is not used anywhere else in Nova Scotia.