Guysborough District Council discusses Chedabucto Lifestyle Project

Municipality of the District of Guysborough has discussed the feasibility of a multi million dollar build for Chedabucto. Warden Vernon Pitts spoke to the media about plans for the proposed Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex. The MODG plans to put the $10 million project out to tender later this month and will award the contract in March if council votes to approve the project.

The project is missing funding from the federal and provincial government, but Pitts is hopeful that some money will come from infrastructure programs at both levels of government. If the funding needed is not secured, Pitts said the municipality could decide to build the project on their own even if that meant borrowing money.