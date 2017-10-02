Guysborough District Warden says signs are positive for Goldboro LNG project

Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts says he’s optimistic about the future of Liquefied Natural Gas in the municipality. There’s increased attention on two proposed LNG export facilities in Goldboro and Bear Head, Richmond County following the cancellation of projects in British Columbia.

Pitts says the signs remain positive for the Goldboro LNG project.

Pitts says Goldboro LNG also has the advantage of being in close proximity to the Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline.