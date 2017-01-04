Guysborough RCMP investigating deaths of four people in Upper Big Tracadie Home
Posted at 6:45 am on January 4, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Guysborough RCMP say officers have discovered four people dead inside a home in Upper Big Tracadie.
Officers were called to the scene shortly after 6 last night. Police are not releasing any other details about the incident at this time, except to say there is no risk to the public.
RCMP are continuing their investigation and will be releasing further details when they become available.